Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson businesses announce plans to close Friday for ICE Out! day of action

Rollies1.jpg
KGUN 9
Rollies1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Several businesses in the Tucson area announced Thursday morning that they would be closed all day Friday as part of the Ice Out! National Day of Action protest.

According to a news release, the businesses will be closed in support of a nationwide call for "no work, no school and no shopping" following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and CBP in Minneapolis.

The news release lists the following businesses:

- How Sweet it Was Vintage
- Yolia Botanica
- Tucson Thrift Shop
- Antojitos
- La Chingada
- Cruda
- The Neighborhood Bar
- Arizona Poppy
- Presta Coffee
- Rollie's
- Slow Body Beer Co.
- Warm Shape
- Spadefoot Nursery

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism