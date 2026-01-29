Tucson businesses announce plans to close Friday for ICE Out! day of action

Several businesses in the Tucson area announced Thursday morning that they would be closed all day Friday as part of the Ice Out! National Day of Action protest.

According to a news release, the businesses will be closed in support of a nationwide call for "no work, no school and no shopping" following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and CBP in Minneapolis.

The news release lists the following businesses:

- How Sweet it Was Vintage

- Yolia Botanica

- Tucson Thrift Shop

- Antojitos

- La Chingada

- Cruda

- The Neighborhood Bar

- Arizona Poppy

- Presta Coffee

- Rollie's

- Slow Body Beer Co.

- Warm Shape

- Spadefoot Nursery