Tucson brothers sentenced for drug trafficking, will serve 11 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Osmar Martinez-Ochoa, 30, and Hector Martinez-Ochoa, 28, two Tucson brothers who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, were sentenced to 11 years in prison each.

The investigation of the Martinez-Ochoa brothers, conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from local law agencies, revealed that they operated a trafficking organization in Tucson.

Investigators determined the Martinez-Ochoa brothers were responsible for distributing or intending to distribute at least 10 kilograms of “ice” methamphetamine, 1.44 kilograms of heroin, and 180 grams of fentanyl.

Following their prison time, the pair will serve three years of supervised release.