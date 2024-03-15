Remembering Jack Parris: Tucson broadcast pioneer passes away at 90

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I am remembering the man most responsible for my broadcasting career -- my father. He passed away one week ago, here in Tucson, at the age of 90.

Jack Parris came to Tucson in December of 1978 to help run KGUN-TV, first as station manager, then as general manager.

Back then, KGUN was located on Sixth Avenue near Grant Road.

He took pride in bringing "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" to Tucson in 1984. He was also proud of hiring Guy Atchley, my predecessor, who anchored KGUN newscasts for 34 years.

Jack then spent 17-years running KUAT, the University of Arizona's public TV and radio stations.

In all, Jack spent 51 years in broadcasting.

He earned a spot in the Arizona Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Gold Circle Society of the National Television Academy and was a proud member of the weekly broadcaster's coffee group in Tucson, affectionately known as the Jolly Boys.

But he was always most proud of his family: his wife Joyce; his four sons who all ended up in broadcasting; and his two step sons, as well as all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who enriched his life.

Jack Parris, a pioneer in television, passing away at the age of 90.

There will be a funeral Mass on May 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road.

