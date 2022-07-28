Tucson boutique helping women veterans hits milestone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit that works to serve the women who have served our country is coming up on an important milestone.

"It was amazing to see their faces when they would walk in and see what a great job our volunteers have done here," said Karen Kuciver.

It's almost to the one year mark. "We do have a ton of regulars which we absolutely love and the donations have just been pouring in like crazy," said Kuciver.

Wendy's Boutique collects donations to help women veterans.

"We're a nonprofit. So, we like raise money to help the women veterans with like their rent, car repairs, or their utilities or clothes and get them back to work," said volunteer and Air Force veteran Mona Jenkins.

Money from the store goes towards helping them through the non profit Women Warriors. "So, many things have been given to like the male veterans. The women veterans have kind of been left out. So, to give back to them is I think is important," said Jenkins.

Over the first year of the boutique, the woman behind it all, Kuciver has learned a lot. "I've learned these customers are absolutely amazing and the community just jumps on in to serve our women who serve," said Kuciver.

While customers come to grab whatever they need. "They stick around. They stay here for hours just for comradery," said Kuciver.

That's something they hope will continue for years to come. The one year anniversary celebration will be Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. at Wendy's Boutique located at 5851 E. Speedway Blvd. Suite 121.

Kuciver tells me there will be music, food trucks and a female veteran fashion show.

Even if you're not a veteran, you can shop there and the money will go back to Women Warriors helping their mission in giving back to our female veterans.

For more information, click here.

