Tucson Botanical Gardens hosts Nature POP! Mini-Masters LEGO building competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Botanical Gardens is hosting a Mini-Masters LEGO building competition on Saturday, April 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our Cuyler Diggs will experience the thrill of the competition tomorrow at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

The competition, which is already sold out, consists of 16 teams of two to four people who will have two hours to design and build their own master build using LEGO pieces provided by TBG. With paid TBG admission, all spectators and fans are invited to watch the competition.

The competition's judges are mom-son team Emily and Liam Mohajeri Norris from season three of the Fox reality show LEGO Masters.

In addition, Emily and Liam will share LEGO stories and construction ideas with competitors and viewers. When the competition begins on Saturday, the theme will be revealed.

All teams will be able to keep the sculptures they create during the event and the top three teams will have their sculptures displayed at TBG until May 14.

TBG welcomes Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! exhibition, featuring over 40 sculptures made from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces.

“We want to thank the Tucson community and our sponsor, LEGO toy shop Bricks and Minifigs Tucson, for such great support not only for this sold-out event but for Sean Kenney’s Nature Pop Exhibit (sculptures made with LEGO bricks) which runs through May 14th,” the Youth Education Program Coordinator, Laura Uccetta, stated.

The exhibition presents nature's beauty through vibrant displays that stand out from their surroundings.

Nature POP!, created by Imagine Exhibitions, encourages visitors to look into how everything in nature is interconnected. The elaborate displays explore natural relationships and are supported by scientific data about the creatures presented.

“We are very excited to welcome Sean Kenney back to the Garden to debut his new exhibition in Tucson” said Michelle Conklin, Executive Director of Tucson Botanical Gardens. “Nature POP!” is the perfect way to launch the new year”

The exhibition is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 14, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased at tucsonbotanical.org or by calling 520-326-9686.