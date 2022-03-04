Watch
Tucson Border Patrol catches undocumented immigrants piling into SUV

Emphasizes importance of technology used to spot group
U.S. Border Patrol
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 04, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Boarder Patrol's Tucson Sector caught seven, suspected undocumented immigrants piling into an SUV Friday morning.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin used this opportunity to highlight the importance of border technology, calling it 'extremely valuable.'

He says camera operators at the Ajo station saw the group pile into the car.

That's when agents pursued and quickly stopped the SUV in Lukeville.

They discovered the car was a peer-to-peer rental.

Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, as well as the suspected migrants.

