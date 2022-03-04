Tucson Border Patrol catches undocumented immigrants piling into SUV

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Boarder Patrol's Tucson Sector caught seven, suspected undocumented immigrants piling into an SUV Friday morning.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin used this opportunity to highlight the importance of border technology, calling it 'extremely valuable.'
He says camera operators at the Ajo station saw the group pile into the car.
That's when agents pursued and quickly stopped the SUV in Lukeville.
They discovered the car was a peer-to-peer rental.
Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, as well as the suspected migrants.
Border #technology is extremely valuable for Tucson Sector agents!— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 4, 2022
Ajo camera operators witnessed seven suspected migrants enter an SUV in Lukeville, AZ. Agents quickly located and stopped the vehicle, a peer-to-peer #rental. A U.S. citizen and seven migrants were arrested. pic.twitter.com/LiNWVGclPS
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.