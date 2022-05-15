Tucson Bonsai Society host 50th Annual Living Art Bonsai Exhibition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Bonsai Society (TBS) held its 50th Annual Living Art Bonsai Exhibition at the Tucson Botanical Garden.

The event had over 50 beautiful trees on exhibit, TBS says they transform stock nursery plants into a meticulous beautifully formed bonsai tree.

There are different levels of certifications to master in the bonsai world and some of their instructors were trained by famed John Naka and Ted Matson.

The event was from Saturday - Sunday, May 14 - May 15

The event time is from 8:30 A.M - 4:00 P.M.

----

