Tucson Blvd S. of Broadway is set for closure through Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the City of Tucson starting on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Tucson Boulevard south of Broadway is set to be closed to all travel beginning at 6 am.

The closure is scheduled to be in place through Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 pm.

This closure will allow contractors to pave that section of the roadway. This will be under the Broadway Improvement Project from Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road.

On Thurs, Feb. 24, Tucson Blvd south of Broadway is scheduled to CLOSE to all travel beginning at 6 am. This closure is scheduled to be in place through Sat, Feb. 26, at 6 pm. so crews can pave this section of roadway.



More info: https://t.co/XOsSnRtZaN pic.twitter.com/mMOiZHVeho — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) February 23, 2022

The Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility says while the closure is in process eastbound and westbound Broadway will not be affected.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

