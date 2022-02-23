Watch
Tucson Blvd S. of Broadway is set for closure through Saturday

Corey Salmon
Traffic Alert
Posted at 11:38 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:38:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the City of Tucson starting on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Tucson Boulevard south of Broadway is set to be closed to all travel beginning at 6 am.

The closure is scheduled to be in place through Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 pm.

This closure will allow contractors to pave that section of the roadway. This will be under the Broadway Improvement Project from Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road.

The Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility says while the closure is in process eastbound and westbound Broadway will not be affected.

