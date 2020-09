TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's Tugo Bike Share program will offer free rides on Thursdays in October.

Sponsored by El Rio Health, the promotion will grant unlimited 30-minute station-to-station trips Thursdays.

To rent a bike, download the app or find a Tugo station.

Tugo offers 41 stations and has been used 22,600 times in the last 12 months.

For more information on the program, click here.