Tucson-based Air National Guard unit getting new commander

Posted: 2:29 PM, Apr 04, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-04 17:29:21-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — One of the Arizona Air National Guard's two major units is getting a new commander.

Guard officials announced Friday that Col. Col. Jeffery L. Butler on Monday will assume command of the 162nd Wing based at Tucson International Airport from Brig. Gen. Andrew J. MacDonald.

The wing has approximately 1,800 personnel and its main mission to train pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Butler is an Air Force Academy graduate who served for 10 years with the U.S. Air Force before joining the 162nd in 1998.

He recently has been the wing's vice commander.

The 162nd normally would have a formal ceremony for the change of command but none is planned in this instance due the coronavirus outbreak.

