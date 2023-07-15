Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson artist Dirk Arnold shares meaning behind breezeblocks artwork

Made possible through City's Public Art Policy
Breezeblock art on Sunshine Mile
BREEZEBLOCK ART ON SUNSHINE MILE-VO.00_00_00_00.Still001.jpg
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 01:34:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dirk J. Arnold is sharing his inspiration and artistic process for developing breezeblocks artwork on Sunshine Mile.

He said mid-century architecture served as the main influence for the 2-mile-long piece.

Arnold told KGUN 9, "Along this Broadway Road Project, there's a very little bit of right of way in which we could put the artwork."

BREEZEBLOCK ART ON SUNSHINE MILE-VO.00_00_45_28.Still014.jpg
Breezeblocks Artwork on Sunshine Mile

The Arts Foundation and Arielle Pagac of Artifact Video Production produced a video dedicated to giving Tucson's community an inside look.

Since Arnold was working with limited space, he "made do" with the "canvas size" he had.

"...so, I end up doing a couple of big elements like these, and then there's similar elements up on the light poles I call the 'Breezeblocks Suns' because as you drive along, the color transitions from yellow to purple like the Tucson sunset," he reveals.

BREEZEBLOCK ART ON SUNSHINE MILE-VO.00_00_14_02.Still004.jpg
Breezeblocks Artwork on Sunshine Mile

This artwork is made possible with the City of Tucson's Public Art Policy, allocating 1% of a capital improvement project budget over $100,000 to public art.

BREEZEBLOCK ART ON SUNSHINE MILE-VO.00_00_06_13.Still002.jpg
Breezeblocks Artwork on Sunshine Mile

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!