Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus holds annual Christmas tree fundraiser

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is hoping to sell all 407 trees on its lot by December 20.

It's part of the groups annual Christmas tree fundraiser to raise money for its financial assistance program and day-to-day expenses.

"We never want a boy to be turned away because of a financial need," says Mary-Gray Lopez, the office manager of the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. "This is very important to the boys. This definitely keeps us running."

For some extra holiday cheer, the chorus is also sharing a new Christmas song on its Facebook page every day that the lot is open.

The lot is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also contact the group to schedule a private appointment.

The TABC Tree Lot is located at 5770 E. Pima St.

