Tucson area boy becomes Disneyland's one billionth guest during birthday trip

The Happiest Place on Earth has reached a milestone that few destinations around the globe will ever achieve.

On Friday, Disneyland Resort officially welcomed its one billionth guest, marking a historic moment as the iconic theme park continues celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The honorary one billionth guest was 8-year-old Andres Robles, who was visiting Disneyland from the Tucson area to celebrate his birthday with his parents, Alejandra and Jose Robles. What began as a family trip quickly turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the Robles family took part in a special ceremony at the Main Street, U.S.A., train station, where they helped unveil an updated town square sign reading "Population: 1,000,000,000."

The family was also surprised with a VIP experience that included a private tour guide, a visit inside Walt Disney's private apartment above the fire station, access to the newly opened Soarin' Across America attraction and other exclusive experiences throughout the day.

Disneyland President Jill Estorino called the occasion "a remarkable milestone" that reflects the generations of families who have made Disneyland part of their lives.

"For more than 70 years, Walt's original park has been a timeless symbol of Disney storytelling, where memories are made and shared," Estorino said.

Opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland revolutionized the theme park industry by introducing Walt Disney's vision of a place where parents and children could enjoy adventures together. The resort has since expanded into two theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, inspiring Disney parks around the world.

The milestone comes just weeks before Disneyland celebrates the 71st anniversary of opening day and on the eve of America's 250th anniversary, underscoring the park's lasting place in American culture.

Today, Disneyland Resort welcomes millions of visitors each year and says it will continue building on Walt Disney's vision with new attractions, storytelling and innovations for its next billion guests.