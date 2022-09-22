Tucson Airport parking rates to go up Nov. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time in five years, the price of parking at Tucson International Airport will increase.

Starting Nov. 1, drivers parking at any of the various airport lots can expect to see a price jump for daily and hourly rates.

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) Board of Directors cite a nearly 20% increase in operating expenses since 2017, the last time parking rates went up, as the reason behind the new prices.

The rate increases will apply to all TAA public parking facilities, including the daily and hourly lots directly in front of the terminal, the adjacent parking garage, and the economy covered and uncovered lots, which are serviced by a free shuttle to and from the terminal.

According to TAA, rate increases will vary by facility. Hourly and Daily rate changes will be limited to no more than a $2 increase per day.

Table: Tucson Airport Authority