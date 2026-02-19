Tucson airman and spouse indicted in alleged multi‑million‑dollar fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal grand jury has returned a 12‑count indictment accusing U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Stefon Ramroop, 35, and his spouse, Manuel George Madrid, 32, both of Tucson, of a years‑long scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of War of millions of dollars and use the proceeds to finance a lavish lifestyle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said Thursday.

The indictment alleges the scheme ran from January 2022 through about December 2025. Prosecutors say Ramroop, who worked in the pharmacy at Davis‑Monthan Air Force Base, used his position to buy thousands of medical devices with taxpayer funds and then diverted those devices for resale. Court records show bank accounts controlled by Ramroop and Madrid received more than $11 million in proceeds from resale of medical test strips and devices while the orders placed with government funds cost the Department of War more than $3 million.

According to the indictment, the couple used alleged fraud proceeds to purchase high‑end real estate and vehicles. Prosecutors say purchases included a million‑dollar home in Tucson bought in February 2024, a 2024 Porsche Cayenne SUV for $141,443.34 and a BMW i7 SUV (pictured above) for $195,397.59. Officials say those vehicles and others were seized during a Jan. 15, 2026, search warrant execution.

“The defendants allegedly stole millions in taxpayer dollars from the U.S. Department of War to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, diverting critical resources away from their intended purpose,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a statement announcing the indictment. He added that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and law‑enforcement partners will hold anyone who “profits illegally at the expense of the American people” accountable.

Ramroop and Madrid are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Government Property, Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud and Money Laundering. Convictions on the counts carry maximum penalties ranging from up to five years for theft of government property to up to 20 years for wire fraud and up to 10 years for money laundering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution.