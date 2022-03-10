Watch
TSA extends the mask mandate for travel through Friday, April 18

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. In May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. But the CDC says everyone _ vaccinated or unvaccinated _ should continue to wear a mask in certain places. Masks are still required on public transportation _ buses, trains and planes _ and in other settings like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 15:09:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month through Monday, April 18th.

This extension is based on a recommendation made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement released Thursday, the TSA said, "CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

