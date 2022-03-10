TSA extends the mask mandate for travel through Friday, April 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month through Monday, April 18th.

This extension is based on a recommendation made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement released Thursday, the TSA said, "CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

BREAKING NEWS: At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th. https://t.co/OSQnzzp5AN pic.twitter.com/nLFOZJTkT5 — TSA (@TSA) March 10, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

