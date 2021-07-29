Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 11:42:10-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Groups connected to prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump's movement to cast doubt on the 2020 election results have raised more than $5.7 million for Arizona Republicans' election audit.

The lead auditor ended months of silence late Wednesday about who is paying and how much it costs.

The money from pro-Trump groups dwarfs the $150,000 contributed by the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit and hired Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan to run it.

Trump supporters involved in the fundraising groups include former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump attorney Sydney Powell, former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne and correspondents from the One America News Network.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!