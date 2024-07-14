Trump Shooting; “There’s no place in our political life for this kind of action.”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The name of Tucson came to be tied to political violence when a gunman killed six people and wounded 12 others including then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

As we learned more about the killer it was apparent mental illness drove him but did drive him to attack a political gathering. Ron Barber was wounded that day. He replaced Giffords in Congress when she was unable to serve. Now he’s out of Congress but still working—dedicated to reducing the anger in American politics.

“When I saw where former President Trump was shot, and you asked about was it triggering? Yes, it was because my old boss Gabby Giffords was shot on that side of her head and it just brought it all back.”

Ron Barber could have died that day too. He was badly wounded and still feels the wounds today. The shooting happened 13 years ago but in an angry political atmosphere that has only grown more angry since.

Barber is a dedicated Democrat who disagrees with Donald Trump on many things but he says disagreements must never devolve into violence.

“What happened today to former President Trump was terrible and every American should condemn it and say there’s no place in our political life for this kind of action.”

Barber has worked with Republicans and through a range of organizations to try to build a personal and political culture that can disagree—without language that’s like a punch in the mouth.

“One of our main goals is to tamp down the violent rhetoric and we know that a lot of people who are running elections, election workers, volunteers, as well as staff are frightened because they've been threatened for doing their job.“

We also talked with Barber about how social media can help a few angry voices reach and inflame a wide audience and how it’s not thoughtful, civil language that grabs you, it’s angry language.