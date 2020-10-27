Menu

Trump, Harris plan Western stops in campaign's final week

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona and Nevada will be buzzing with activity in the last week before the election as both presidential candidates try to swing the crucial battlegrounds in their direction.

President Donald Trump and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris are both scheduled to hold events in the Western states this week.

Trump on Wednesday has scheduled a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on the border with Laughlin, Nevada and about an hour from Las Vegas.

He has another rally scheduled later that day in Goodyear, Arizona.

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is scheduled to hold Nevada events in Reno and Las Vegas on Tuesday before traveling to Arizona on Wednesday for appearances in Phoenix and Tucson.

