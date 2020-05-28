Menu

Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections

Copyright Associated Press
Richard Drew
<p>his Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen, in New York. Twitter is giving users more room to express themselves. Photos, videos and other media won&#65533;t count toward Twitter&#65533;s 140-character limit in the coming months, giving users more space to write tweets, the company announced Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)</p>
Twitter denies reported data breach
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 17:37:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.

He declared he was “fed up" with what he considers bias as prepared to sign the order on Thursday.

Still, the move appears to be more about politics than substance, as the president aims to rally supporters after he lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.

Legal experts have expressed doubts Trump can do much by himself, without an act of Congress.

And the order is certain to face legal challenges.

