Trump endorses Tucson area's Finchem in Arizona secretary of state race

Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 13, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given his influential endorsement in the race for Arizona’s top election official.

On Monday, he backed Tucson-area Rep. Mark Finchem, who was at the Jan. 6 insurrection and worked to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss. It's likely to be crucial in the crowded Republican primary for secretary of state.

The seat is open as Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs runs for governor. Trump calls Finchem “a true warrior” who “was willing to say what few others had the courage to say." Finchem brought Trump attorneys to Phoenix after the election to air bogus allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election.

