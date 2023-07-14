Watch Now
Truck driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for possessing over 332 kilograms of meth

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 18:36:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 39-year-old, Hector Francisco Ramirez-Roman, of San Luis, Rio Colorado, Mexico, was sentenced to a 108-month prison term, followed by four years of supervised release, on Tuesday by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker.

Ramirez-Roman also has to pay a special charge of $100.

He admitted to having 50 grams or more of a substance or mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine in his possession with the intent to distribute it.

On May 21, 2021, Ramirez-Roman was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he attempted to enter the country from Mexico in a tractor-trailer with cucumbers.

Agents searched the car and found a combination of gasoline and liquid methamphetamine in the passenger-side gas tank.

The gas tank contained more than 332 kilograms of methamphetamine or around 1.3 million individual doses.

