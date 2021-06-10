Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Truck driver gets 16 years in crash that killed 5 bicyclists

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Jordan Barson, of Kingman, apologized and sought forgiveness Tuesday during an emotional two-day sentencing hearing in Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 09:47:55-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona box truck driver who killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last December has been sentenced to at least 16 years in Nevada state prison.

Jordan Barson, of Kingman, apologized and sought forgiveness Tuesday during an emotional two-day sentencing hearing in Las Vegas.

Judge Bita Yeager on Wednesday acknowledged his remorse but sentenced him an agreed-upon 16 to 40 years for his guilty pleas in April to driving under the influence resulting in death. The judge spoke the names of the five bicyclists and said the lives of their families were forever affected by Barson's poor choice to drive.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!