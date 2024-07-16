Trouble receiving KGUN 9 following Sunday's storm? Do not rescan your TV

On Sunday evening a storm took out power at Tumamoc Hill causing KGUN 9's TV translator to go off-air. This translator services the northern area of Tucson shadowed by Mt Lemmon for viewers that cannot receive our main KGUN-9 signal from Mt Bigelow.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is working to restore power throughout the city caused by the same storm.

If you can receive our CW Channel 58 off your antenna, then KGUN 9 should show up on your TV on Channel 9 as KGUN-HD. Please do not rescan, as that would remove the translator channel from your guide.