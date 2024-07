TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 12,000 customers are without power across Southern Arizona.

According to the Tucson Electric Power outage map, the majority of the outages are between River Road and Speedway Boulevard.

Another 995 customers are without power near the UA Tech Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest.

