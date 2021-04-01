"Troubadour Thursday" set to return April 1st in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's no April Fool's joke, "Troubadour Thursdays" is returning to downtown Tucson starting April 1st!

Fox Tucson Theatre is collaborating with the Downtown Tucson Partnership to bring back the event that features local muscial talent.

The event will run every Thursday in April. According to Fox Tucson Theatre, muscians will visit outdoor dining locations between 5:30 and 8 p.m..

"Each of the five Troubadour Thursdays will showcase some of Tucson's best musical talent featuring everything from Gypsy Jazz and Desert Rock to Bluegrass, Americana Folk, and Songs from the Southern Border," the website says.

To make a patio reservation, just text MusicReturns to 76278.

Nine restaurant patios are participating in this event including Charro Steak & Del Rey, The Hub, Empire Pizza, Elliot's, Batch Tucson, Ten55 Brewing, Senae, La Chingada and 47 Scott.

Here is a look at the aritst lineup: