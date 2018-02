SONOITA, Ariz. - A motorist died in a wreck on State Route 82 near Sonoita Tuesday morning.

Traffic 🚨! Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle rollover collision with a fatality east of Sonoita on SR-82. While the highway is open, emergency personnel are working near the roadway. pic.twitter.com/M0foPu5zCc — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 27, 2018

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle rollover happened east of town.

The road was opened but emergency personnel remained on scene to operate near the road.