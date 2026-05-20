Troopers cite 67 drivers for phone use while passing fatal I-10 crash in Tucson

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers issued dozens of citations during a "Phones Down Detail" on Interstate 10, sparked by drivers allegedly recording a nearby fatal crash, the department announced on social media.

The enforcement detail resulted in 67 total cell phone citations in just a few hours.

According to AZDPS, state troopers were investigating a fatal collision involving a commercial motor vehicle when they noticed a significant traffic slowdown.

Officials say the congestion was caused by passing motorists who were using their phones to take photos and videos of the scene while driving.

Troopers warned that this behavior puts first responders and other drivers at risk.

"Driving behavior like this could have contributed to another collision," AZDPS said.

Highway Patrol emphasized that distracted driving takes a driver’s eyes, hands, and mental attention away from the road.

The department’s message was clear: "A text can wait. A notification can wait. Lives can't."

The detail serves as a reminder of Arizona's "Hands-Off" law, which prohibits drivers from holding or supporting a wireless device while operating a vehicle.