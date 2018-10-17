Trooper injured in collision in Apache Junction

7:47 AM, Oct 17, 2018

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - The state Department of Public Safety says a state trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries suffered in a collision in Apache Junction Wednesday.

    
The DPS says the other driver injured in the wreck on Ironwood Drive just south of the U.S. 60 freeway is "OK."
    
No additional information was released.

