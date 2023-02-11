Trident Grill prepares for Super Bowl blitz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Super Bowl Sunday, Tucson sports bars are rooting for filled seats and four hours of food and beer orders.

General manager Tony Lynch is preparing the team at Trident Grill on Speedway for that blitz of customers.

“I’ll have a couple of extra cooks, I’ll have an extra manager on board,” he told KGUN on Friday. “I’ll have an extra server and then an extra set of hands behind the bar just so that everything’s coming out quick, fast and efficient.”

Already huddled in storage are two extra cases of each bottled beer, plus a couple of extra kegs to fill the taps.

The bar also placed an extra order of ingredients this week.

The food being crafted in the kitchen will be cheaper after Sunday’s kickoff.

Deals like $1 dollar wings are the bar’s best bet to compete with the comfort of watching the game at home.

“We run that special to get the customers in,” Lynch said while explaining that the goal is to avoid getting too loud or too crowded like other bars during the big game.

“It’s not as crazy. It’s not as hectic,” he explained. “We’re a more calm, relaxed environment here.”

But also an exciting one on one of the busiest days of the year for sports bars.