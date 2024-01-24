Trico reports power outage on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Approximately 300 Trico customers on Mt. Lemmon are experiencing a power outage Tuesday evening, according to the power company's outage map.

The cause of the outage is 'pending investigation,' but the map notes that road conditions will likely prevent maintenance crews from accessing the area until Wednesday morning:

"Due to current weather conditions on Mount Lemmon, crews will be dispatched to this outage first thing tomorrow morning (01/24). Thank you for your patience and understanding," says a note on Trico's outage map.

Members of the public will not be able to drive up General Hitchcock Highway due to snow and ice. The road is currently closed to all but residents and employees due to icy and snowy conditions.

KGUN 9 will provide updates once they are available.