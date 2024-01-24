Restricted access to Mt. Lemmon due to road conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's nearest 'sky island' is blanketed with snow this Wednesday morning after winter storms passed through Southern Arizona earlier in the week.

If you're looking to visit Summerhaven or other areas on Mt. Lemmon, Pima County Sheriff's Department says chains and/or 4x4 vehicles are required for the drive up General Hitchcock Highway as of about 11 a.m.

For the latest road conditions, PCSD will keep its hotline updated at (520) 351-3351.