Restricted access to Mt. Lemmon due to road conditions

4x4 or chains required on General Hitchcock Highway
Video taken by Grey Carpenter of the Mt. Lemmon General Store shows about a foot of snowfall after this week's winter storm passed through Pima County.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:31:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's nearest 'sky island' is blanketed with snow this Wednesday morning after winter storms passed through Southern Arizona earlier in the week.

If you're looking to visit Summerhaven or other areas on Mt. Lemmon, Pima County Sheriff's Department says chains and/or 4x4 vehicles are required for the drive up General Hitchcock Highway as of about 11 a.m.

For the latest road conditions, PCSD will keep its hotline updated at (520) 351-3351.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

