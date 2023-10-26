Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsWestside News

Actions

TRICO: More than 1,000 customers experienced power outages on Westside

trico outage.JPG
Trico
trico outage.JPG
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 21:15:43-04

Updated on October 26, 2023 at 6:15 p.m.

According to Trico's outage map, the power has been restored.

———
More than 1,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Tucson's Westside.

The power outages are near the Drexel Heights and Valencia West areas.

According to Trico a car ran into a pole knocking the top off of the pole.

Trico says two poles are currently down.

Crews are working on restoring power.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park
Team Near You