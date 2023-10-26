TRICO: More than 1,000 customers experienced power outages on Westside

Updated on October 26, 2023 at 6:15 p.m.

According to Trico's outage map, the power has been restored.

———

More than 1,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Tucson's Westside.

The power outages are near the Drexel Heights and Valencia West areas.

According to Trico a car ran into a pole knocking the top off of the pole.

Trico says two poles are currently down.

Crews are working on restoring power.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.