Trico: Hundreds without power in Gladden Farms area

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Close to 695 Trico Electric Co-op customers lost power near Gladden Farms Thursday.

According to a utility spokesperson, the outage was caused by a crane that took out a pole near Hayden Concrete, 7801 W. Tangerine Road.

Crews went to the scene to repair the damage. There was no estimate for when power would be restored.

