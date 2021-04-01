Trico: Hundreds without power in Gladden Farms area

TUCSON, Ariz. — Close to 695 Trico Electric Co-op customers lost power near Gladden Farms Thursday.

We are experiencing a power outage in the Gladden Farms area. Crews are en route. There is no estimate on time of restoration. We’ll post updates as they become available. To receive outage notifications, sign up for Outage Notifications at https://t.co/zBEepUiuNb. pic.twitter.com/QVJX6xFpCw — Trico Electric Co-op (@TricoElectricAZ) April 1, 2021

According to a utility spokesperson, the outage was caused by a crane that took out a pole near Hayden Concrete, 7801 W. Tangerine Road.

Crews went to the scene to repair the damage. There was no estimate for when power would be restored.

