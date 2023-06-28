Trico Electric Cooperative awards five grants to local non-profits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A total of $35,000 has been awarded by Trico Electric Cooperative to five nonprofits in southern Arizona that offer essential services.

The grants are awarded twice a year to charities in southern Arizona as a part of Trico's POWER grants program.

“As a cooperative, Trico is dedicated to serving its Members and our community. We have been a part of these communities for over 75 years, and our POWER Grants program is one of the many ways we help to make a positive difference,” said Brian Heithoff, Trico CEO/General Manager.



An application process is used to select non-profits, and a committee made up of Trico staff members, employee-Members, and board members then evaluates the applications.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center both received grants of $9,000. Borderlands Produce Rescue was awarded a grant of $8,000.

The Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary was awarded a grant of $7,000.

“We’re grateful to receive a Trico POWER Grant to purchase new fire hoses. With this grant, we will have enough hose to be able to work a fire and then put the trucks back in service immediately,” Arivaca Fire District Chief Tangye Beckham said.



The Mt. Lemmon Firefighters Foundation was awarded $2,000 in grants.

Since 2008, the POWER Grant program has awarded $805,000 in grants.

For more information or to apply, visit trico.