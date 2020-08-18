Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Trico asks members to conserve energy during peak hours Tuesday and Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
idea-choice-success-lightbulb.jpg
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-18 15:28:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Trico Electric Cooperative, which serves rural areas of Southern Arizona is asking members to conserve energy during peak hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company is trying to slow overuse of the electric grid during periods of intense demand, asking people to go easy on electricity between 3 and 8 p.m.

Suggested actions include:

-Not using major appliances.

-Turning off unnecessary lights.

-Unplugging unused electronics.

-Closing blinds and drapes.

-Using fans.

-Making sure refrigerators stay closed.

Those looking for more information can call Trico at 520-744-2944.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson