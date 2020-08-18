Trico asks members to conserve energy during peak hours Tuesday and Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Trico Electric Cooperative, which serves rural areas of Southern Arizona is asking members to conserve energy during peak hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company is trying to slow overuse of the electric grid during periods of intense demand, asking people to go easy on electricity between 3 and 8 p.m.

Suggested actions include:

-Not using major appliances.

-Turning off unnecessary lights.

-Unplugging unused electronics.

-Closing blinds and drapes.

-Using fans.

-Making sure refrigerators stay closed.

Those looking for more information can call Trico at 520-744-2944.

