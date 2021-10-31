Watch
Trick-or-treating weather won't be scary in Tucson

Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 20:09:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Nothing too scary about this forecast.

Halloween will be warm in the mid 80s before cooling into the 70s for trick-or-treaters. Parts of the metro area will see upper 60s by 8 pm so you might feel a slight chill if you stay out late enough.

South and east of Tucson trick-or-treat temperatures will start in the mid 70s and quickly drop into the 60s.

A few passing systems will bring high clouds and breeziness from time to time the next few days. A slight cooling trend will bring high temperatures into the low-80s by the end of the week.

Brian Brennan
