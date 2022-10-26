Trick or Treat on Fourth Avenue Sunday, Oct. 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Halloween falls on a Monday, expect the weekend leading up to October 31 to have plenty of events to choose from.

The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association will hold its Trick or Treat the Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Beginning at noon, businesses on Historic Fourth Avenue will be handing out treats through 3 p.m.

The event will also include a costume contest at 2 p.m. at Mike Haggerty Plaza, 316 N. Fourth Ave. Prizes will be awarded to contestants in the following four categories:



0 - 10 years of age

11 - 17 years of age

18+ years of age

pets

Contestants will need to enter the contest prior to the 2 p.m. awards ceremony.

Participating merchants will have specials throughout the day:



4th Avenue Deli - October Ghost dog special

Antigone Books - 20% off two items (E-News Recipients Only)

Bawker Bawker - "Chicken Blood" cider slushies

Bison Witches - Select drink specials

Boxyard - Select drink specials

Eastland Alley - 10% off discount

Magpies - $4 off large and extra large pizza from 12pm-4pm

Tucson Thrift - New and used costumes, era clothing and more