Trial set for ASU Professor accused of harboring illegal immigrants

TUCSON, Ariz. - An Arizona State University professor charged with harboring people who were in the United States illegally is scheduled for trial April 10.

Scott Daniel Warren, 35, volunteers for an organization that tries to prevent illegal immigrants from dying in the Arizona desert.

Warren was arrested in January after agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo where two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.

Warren is a volunteer with the group No More Deaths.

His arrest on federal harboring charge came shortly after the group released videos showing some Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for immigrants.

Group volunteer Caitlin Deighan stopped short of calling the arrest retaliation, but says she believes it looks suspicious to have charged Warren so close to the release of the videos.