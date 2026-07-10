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Trial dates pushed back for remaining two suspects in fatal UA student shooting

gavel
WCPO
gavel
Posted

The trial dates for Estevan Garcia, and Akeem Alvarez, two of the suspects accused in the fatal drive-by shooting of University of Arizona student Erin Jones, have been moved to next summer.

Garcia's trial is now set for June 1, 2027. Alvarez's will take place, starting July 27 of next year.

The trial dates have been moved to accommodate Jones' mother, who invoked her right as a victim to be present at trial.

She needed the trial to take place in the summer because of child care issues with her 6-year-old daughter.

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