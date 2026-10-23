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Trial date set for man accused of wounding 9 people in downtown Tucson shooting

A Tucson police officer shot a man early Sunday morning in the 100 block of East Congress Street after patrol officers assigned to the downtown district heard multiple gunshots in the area and immediately responded on foot, according to Tucson Police. Several people were also struck by gunfire. TPD tells KGUN 9 the confrontation started between two groups known to each other and that bystanders were hit. 10 adults were struck in total: 9 bystanders and the suspect.
10 people struck in downtown Tucson mass shooting; Officer shoots armed suspect
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TUCSON, AZ — A trial date has been set for the man accused of wounding nine people in a downtown Tucson shooting in July.

A judge set a May 3, 2027, date for David Leroy French to go to trial for nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nine counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury and one count of discharge of a firearm at a structure.

The charges stem from a shooting on Sunday, July 16, 2026.

According to the interim complaint, multiple shots were fired downtown after a verbal altercation.

Tucson police officers engaged French, the complaint said, and took him into custody.

Other officers responded to the scene where "several victims" with gunshot injuries were in need of immediate medical attention.

Video surveillance in the area pointed to French as the suspect.

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