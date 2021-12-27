TreeCycle program returns for the 24th year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're taking down you Christmas decorations, you might need a way to get rid of your real Christmas pine. The City of Tucson's TreeCycle program is back for its 24th year to help residents with their trees.

Through January 17th, residents can go to sites around Tucson and Oro Valley to drop their trees off. The City of Tucson's Environmental and general services Cristina Polsgrove said it's also a good idea to bring over your neighbor's trees to help lessen the number of trips to the drop off sites.

"More people than we expect are able to drop off their materials," Polsgrove said. "TreeCycle has always been very popular."

Not only does it help families clear out their Christmas decor, but the TreeCycle program helps the environment. The trees are ground up and used in the city's compost.

"Because they are completely bio degradable, they are going to back into the environment as compost which will be used in public parks and other open spaces," Polsgrove said.

Here are the TreeCycle sites:

Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr.

Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Favility, 7301 E Speedway (turn north on Prudence Rd., Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd.

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. (3rd Ave North of Irvington Rd.)

Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd., follow signs; Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Tans's Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W Ina Rd. (1/4 mile west of I-10, Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Purple Heart Park, 9820 E Rees Loop (near dog park)

Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way (Southeast corner of parking lot)

Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Rd. (use East entrance, turn north from Speedway onto El Rio Dr.)

----

