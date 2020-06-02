Menu

Tree trimmer in Phoenix dies, apparently was electrocuted

Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 02, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a tree trimmer has died after an incident at a Phoenix home. Phoenix Fire Department officials say they received a rescue call about 9 a.m. Monday.

The trimmer is believed to have made contact with electrical lines, electrocuting himself while working on a backyard palm tree. Authorities say first arriving crews found the victim on fire and suspended about 30 feet in the tree near power lines. Fire officials say technical rescue companies removed the body.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released and Phoenix police are investigating the death.

