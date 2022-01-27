Tree program helps Tucsonans reduce electric bills, benefiting environment

TUCSON, Ariz. — Trico Electric Cooperative Inc. is encouraging locals to take advantage of their tree program which may help Tucsonans save money, while also benefiting the environment.

The non-profit electric distribution cooperative said strategically placed trees are an effective way to save as much as 20% in energy costs as the trees mature.

At the same time, those trees will increasingly absorb CO2 emissions within the fiber of the tree, ultimately cooling the environment with shade through evapotranspiration of the leaves.

Other benefits of planting and maintaining desert trees include:



Increasing the resale value of your property by as much as 15%

Retaining water and soil moisture and reduce the need for irrigation

Preventing erosion and reducing runoff

Providing habitats for native song birds and backyard pets

Bringing people together, both through the planting of trees and the gathering around/under them

Expanding your daily living area into shaded outdoor areas

Adding beauty to your surroundings

Locals are allowed to purchase up to three low-cost, low-water use trees through Trico’s Tree Program.

Trees cost $15 and will be at least 3 feet tall when delivered directly to your home by Trees for Tucson.

Anyone interested in being a part of the program may click here.

