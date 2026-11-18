New World screwworm probably isn’t something most people think about when making holiday travel plans. But for Arizona pet owners, there are a few things to know before hitting the road with their animals.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA), in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), is actively responding to confirmed detections of New World screwworm (NWS) in Arizona.

All livestock producers, horse owners, veterinarians, animal shelters, pet owners, and outdoor recreationists are urged to inspect animals daily for open wounds. Any wounds infested with maggots consistent with NWS should be reported immediately to diseasereporting@azda.gov or by calling AZDA Animal Services at 602-542-4293, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KGUN 9 New World screwworm (NWS) larvae

Christine Staten, a veterinarian at Adobe Veterinary Center, says pet owners are already feeling the effects of the outbreak.

“Our phones are ringing off the hook," she explains.

Staten says pet owners should be aware of the travel restrictions currently in place. There are four infested zones in Arizona, and the current requirements could make it difficult to travel with pets to other states, including California and Florida, on short notice.

In a Nov. 13 press release, the AZDA announced one additional confirmed case of New World screwworm in Arizona. The case was identified near Tucson in Pima County in a domesticated horse with no known history of travel. The horse was approximately 83 miles from Arizona's index case, prompting the establishment of a new infested zone in Pima County.

Arizona now has seven confirmed cases of New World screwworm: two in dogs, four in horses and one in a sheep.

Staten says traveling out of state with a pet can require several documents and permits, which can take days to obtain.

“We need to get multiple certificates. Some of those are from the local veterinarian, but some are from the state veterinarian, and those take 2 to 3 days to get. And then we have to get a permit number from California, and those can take 2 to 4 days. We're actually waiting for permit numbers that we requested last Wednesday and don't have yet.”

For people traveling within Arizona, Staten says pet owners should avoid bringing their animals into known active infestation zones.

“It's not a contagious disease. It's a fly-borne disease," Staten explains. "So you wouldn't want to bring your animals into an area that obviously has flies- these screwworm flies.”

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Pet owners should also watch for signs of pain or discomfort and regularly check their animals' skin and ears.

“As long as they're keeping an eye on their pets, their pets don't have wounds that are getting bigger, their pets are just fine, so pet owners don't really need to worry about pets that they're able to see on a daily basis," Staten says.

Staten also strongly recommends taking steps to control flies around your property.

The effort to contain New World screwworm includes releasing sterile flies to help stop the spread. Staten says keeping fly populations under control can make a difference.

“If it keeps progressing into different areas, we have to release more flies. That's taxpayer money. So containment, trying to keep it in the same area, is very important, but it's less about the animals moving, although that's what the regulations have to be. It's more about flies flying, right? So for all pet owners, the best thing you can possibly do is fly control. So if you have dogs and cats, try to keep them indoors, especially if they've got a wound. If you have horses or livestock animals, try to decrease the flies at your location; clean up the feces on a regular basis," Staten says. She recommends getting rid of standing water in backyards that might attract flies.

There are also medications authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat or prevent New World screwworm infestations in certain animals.

On Nov. 3, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Bravecto (fluralaner) chewable tablets to treat New World screwworm infestations, also known as myiasis, in dogs and puppies.

The FDA also lists Credelio CAT (lotilaner) chewable tablets for the treatment of New World screwworm larvae infestations in cats and kittens.

Ivomec (ivermectin) injectable solution is authorized for use in cattle to prevent infestations when administered within 24 hours of birth, at the time of castration, or when a wound appears. This authorization excludes female dairy cattle producing milk for human consumption and calves intended for veal processing.

For a full list of FDA-authorized drugs to treat or prevent New World screwworm in animals, visit this website.

This is the official "Cat and Dog Travel Memo" released by the AZDA.