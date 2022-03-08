Traveling to Rocky Point for spring break? Here's what you need to know before hitting the road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As many high schools and universities across Arizona begin their spring break vacations throughout this month, popular travel spots like Rocky Point are gearing up for an increase in visitors.

The President of the Puerto Peñasco Visitors & Convention Bureau Héctor Vásquez said they're ready for the increase in visitors.

"Our main economic activity is the tourism," he said. "So it is important because for most of the people and businesses, it’s their main economic activity."

The number of visitors in Rocky Point continue to rise but Vásquez said they are just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. In addition to college students on their spring breaks coming to Rocky Point, young families are visiting too.

"So per weekend we have 35,000 and per week we have about 60,000 people," he said. "Right now, the market is easily 75% families and 25% college students."

Customs and Border Protection's Edith Seranno said Arizonans aren't the only ones heading across the border.

"In addition to ASU and U of A, we even have people from colleges from places like Texas coming to our area,” Seranno said.

She said the best way to cross the border is with your passport and while you're on your way back, make sure you declare all of your purchases.

"It's always best to declare everything you have," she said. "The officer will tell you if it’s allowed into the U-S or if it’s prohibited if you don’t declare you run the risk of delaying travel because they hold you for further inspection and you run the risk of being fined."

She said travelers can monitor the CBP wait times on their website here.

