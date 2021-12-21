Traveling during the holidays? Here are the tips for staying safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Christmas just days away, millions of Americans are hitting the roads and the skies. Triple A reports more than 109 million people will be traveling between December 23rd and January 2nd.

The Transportation Security Administration said they've already screened over two million people by Dec. 19. At Tucson International Ariport, CEO Brian Goetz said employees are prepared for the influx of passengers that will be coming to the airport over the next two weeks.

He said while the numbers are just under 2019's levels, the airport will see large numbers of passengers in the days leading up to Christmas and New Years. The best thing to remember, he said is to mask up throughout your time in the airport.

"People will see a lot of the things that has been done around the airport in terms of social distancing when able and cleaning and sanitizing, we’ve done some innovative things like uv sanitizing lights on handrails, on escalators," Goetz said.

If you're bringing wrapped gifts on the plane, TSA's Patricia Mancha said it's better to use a gift bag or keep them unwrapped.

"First of all, if you’re bringing gifts they should be unwrapped," she said. "It's up to you but usually they will be unwrapped when you get to the check point...and people get upset because they’ve spent time to make it all pretty."

Before you start packing, it's important to empty all carryon bags for any prohibited items. Mancha said the most common excuse that people use when they find a prohibited item in their bag is that they didn't know it was in there.

