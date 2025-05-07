Travelers without a Real ID will still be allowed to fly, TSA says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Wednesday, travelers flying out of Tucson International Airport will need more than a standard driver’s license to get through security.

The long-delayed Real ID requirement officially takes effect May 7. Passengers 18 and older must present a Real ID or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a passport, to board domestic flights.

The Real ID Act was first passed in 2005 as a way to increase security on state-issued IDs and driver's licenses following the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers to prepare for the change now — or risk missing their flights.

“We recommend that you get here extra early,” said Patricia Mancha, a TSA spokesperson. “Because TSA makes no guarantees. No guarantee that we will be able to verify your identity or do so in enough time for you to get through security and make your flight.”

TSA has posted signs and staffed up to help guide travelers through the transition, but many are still unaware or unprepared.

“I still have my old one because I don’t need it until tomorrow,” said Cindy Kearns, who was traveling back to Virginia. “I’m not in a hurry — I have a passport card, so I’m going to use that if I need to fly again.”

Others, like Harry Leipfert, say they were proactive.

“I first got it when my license expired back in February of ’23,” Leipfert said. “I think it’s a good idea. I think it’s great to have proof that you are a citizen.”

The Real ID can be identified by a star in the upper right-hand corner of your Arizona driver’s license. To obtain one, you’ll need to visit the MVD or an authorized third-party provider with proof of identity, Social Security number, and Arizona residency.

“It’s just very basic,” Mancha added. “Check your ID. Make sure it’s not expired. And if you don’t have the Real ID driver’s license, you very likely have a passport.”

For a full list of acceptable IDs under the Real ID Act, visit TSA.gov.