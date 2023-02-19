Travel trailer fire breaks out near corner of Kolb, Golf Links roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are currently trying to control flames which broke out near the corner of South Kolb and East Golf Links Roads.

KGUN 9 On Your Side's has a team at the scene of South Calle Cordova and East Random Ridge Drive where a travel trailer appears to have caught on fire.

The Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Police Department, Tucson Electric Power, Southwest Gas and City-Tucson Code of Enforcement are all at the location as as well.

At this time, it is unclear whether the fire has made it to the house. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.