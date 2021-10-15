Transformer fire shuts down part of Colossal Cave Road

VAIL, Ariz. — Colossal Cave Road is closed in both directions near the Vail Post Office after a TEP transformer caught on fire Thursday evening.

The road is closed from Success Road to Trotter Sisters Drive. That's just south of Old Vail road — shut down to just north of Acacia Elementary School.

Pima County says traffic is delayed in that area. They're asking drivers to find alternate routes.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Rincon Valley Fire and Tucson Electric Power are on the scene.

TEP isn't showing anyone without power on their outage map.

----

